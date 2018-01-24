Valentine’s Day is one of the top CANDY holidays in this country, and here are the candies each state likes best.

The website CandyStore.com just analyzed their last 10 years of sales between January 1st and February 14th to figure out the most popular candies for Valentine’s Day. And here’s what they found…

1. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates seemed to have a lock on the top spot as the most popular candy, but just last year, conversation hearts finally took over as number one.

2. Conversation hearts are the best seller in 19 states (including Missouri) and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are the best seller in 13 states.

3. Chocolate roses are the third-most popular . . . they’re number one in five states (including Illinois).

4. And Alabama is the only state where candy necklaces are the most popular Valentine’s Day candy.

