Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:9/11, called, dumbest, Morning Show, People, reasons, Y98 Morning Show

Here are some of the dumbest reasons people called 911 in 2017.

Here’s a list of the 10 dumbest reasons people called 911 last year.

1. A person was worried about someone pouring a strange substance on their body, but it turns out it was a person pouring milk on themselves for a performance art piece.

2. A person wanted sleeping pills delivered.

3. A person had a toothache.

4. Someone saw a dead fox and wanted to report it.

5. A person found out there was a half hour wait at the doctor’s office and figured if they called they’d get faster service.

6. Someone’s drink was stolen at a bar.

7. A person wanted help changing a bandage.

8. A person wanted help making breakfast.

9. Someone was freaking out because their big toenail had come off.

10. A woman had left a box of eggs open in the fridge overnight and wanted to make sure they were still safe to eat.

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live