Here are some of the dumbest reasons people called 911 in 2017.

Here’s a list of the 10 dumbest reasons people called 911 last year.

1. A person was worried about someone pouring a strange substance on their body, but it turns out it was a person pouring milk on themselves for a performance art piece.

2. A person wanted sleeping pills delivered.

3. A person had a toothache.

4. Someone saw a dead fox and wanted to report it.

5. A person found out there was a half hour wait at the doctor’s office and figured if they called they’d get faster service.

6. Someone’s drink was stolen at a bar.

7. A person wanted help changing a bandage.

8. A person wanted help making breakfast.

9. Someone was freaking out because their big toenail had come off.

10. A woman had left a box of eggs open in the fridge overnight and wanted to make sure they were still safe to eat.

Click Here to see more.