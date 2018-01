(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Congratulations to Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth who will become the FIRST U.S. senator to give birth while in office!

Tammy Duckworth is pregnant, and she will become the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office. Oh, and by the way, she’s 50, and she lost both her legs in combat in Iraq.

