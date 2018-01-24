seven weeks post partum, still looking three months pregnant 🤗 there is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards. every day has moments of total splendor and also a decent number of WTFs. I especially want the new mamas out there to hear that, because we see so much of how glossy motherhood can be and not enough of how real 3D life is always complicated (and better for it). you’re experience will be just right for you. prepare to be amazed by some things and horrified by others. motherhood is as complex and wonderful as the woman. ❤️

A post shared by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:11pm PST