Will you celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with CHUNKY or SMOOTH peanut butter?

Today is National Peanut Butter Day, and a new survey asked the biggest peanut butter question of all: Are you a CHUNKY or SMOOTH person? And . . . 72% of people say they prefer smooth. Men are more likely to prefer chunky than women.

As for our favorite brands, Jif is number one . . . Skippy is number two . . . and Peter Pan is number three.

