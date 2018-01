John’s Crazy Socks is a father-son venture inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down Syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks.

It’s a business built on LOVE… And of course “Crazy Socks”. With a mission to spread happiness through socks, John Lee Cronin, who has Down Syndrome, teamed up with his dad to make quite an inspiring business.

Click Here to see more.