Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Burrito, Taco Bell, work
(Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

On Monday at a Spartanburg, South Carolina, Taco Bell, the restaurant’s supervisor told an employee to “stop being a crybaby” after the latter repeatedly argued with co-workers and complained about having to work the morning shift.

The employee responded by throwing a burrito at his boss, snapping his headset across his knee and storming out of the restaurant. “[The supervisor] stated that when he threw the burrito, the melted cheese got all over her left arm and went all down her left side and leg,” a police report read. “She stated that it made a mess of the entire kitchen as well, getting cheese over all the appliances.”

giphy Fed Up Taco Bell Worker Beans Boss With Burrito

The State reports that police are planning to seek a warrant to arrest the staffer, whose Taco Bell career is likely over.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live