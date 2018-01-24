Someone found a dog that looks like LAURA DERN, and even Laura Dern agrees!
Yes, even actress Laura Dern agrees that this dog looks a lot like her.
Some days you just have to create your own sunshine ☀️🌈🐶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❤️ Like our pics? Don’t miss another post by following our hashtag #kimcheethemaltipoo ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #OOTD⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ▪️Gucci Bow Tie by @palmbeachpupcycled (Use code kimchee10 to save 💵) ▪️Navy Puffer Vest by @pablo.and.co ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🛍 Discount codes 🛍 🏷 @barkleyandwagz✖️KIMCH33LUV 🏷 @palmbeachpupcycled✖️kimchee10 🏷 @asherandgraydesigns✖️kimchee10 🏷 @loyalpawsoftheworld✖️kimchee10 🏷 @onofriends✖️kimchee10 🏷 @bumbleandhound✖️KIMCHEE10 🏷 @anchor.ridge.co✖️KIMCHEE10 ____________________________________________________________ #bestwoof #maltipoo #maltese #maltipoosofinstagram #mydogiscutest #candyminimal #pupwalrus4 #dogsofhouston #nikonphotography #excellent_dogs #hair #fashion #dogmodel #thedodo #colorful #thepuppytown #rainbow #colorsplash #preppy #bowtie #gucci #elegant #pupscalepupcycle #sugarandclothcolorwall
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Click Here to see more.