If you were a fan of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, get ready for the next best thing.

Meet “Lucas the Spider”!!! 😍😍😍

The video is titled Lucas the Spider in “Captured” and follows the thirty-second exploit of a spider excitedly running away while shouting “escape.” It’s incredibly cute with his wide eyes, baby-like voice.

According to What’sTrending, the video is animated by Joshua Slice, an animator who’s worked on Disney features such as Zootopia and Big Hero 6.

If you are unfamiliar with Marcel the Shell, catch up and become a fan. You won’t regret it.