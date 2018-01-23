What are the RUDEST things you can do when you text?
A new survey by Buzzfeed found how many people consider different text moves RUDE…
1. Texting on a date, 94% of people say it’s rude.
2. Texting during a movie at a theater, 87%.
3. Texting while you’re out to dinner with other people, 76%.
4. Just replying to a text with a lowercase “k,” 65%.
5. Just sending a one-word response, 33%.
6. Intentionally waiting to respond to a text, 31%.
7. Texting while you walk, 26%.
8. Texting someone who’s in the room, 14%.
9. Using a lot of emojis, 11%.
10. Texting long paragraphs, 7%.
