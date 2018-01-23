What are the RUDEST things you can do when you text?

A new survey by Buzzfeed found how many people consider different text moves RUDE…

1. Texting on a date, 94% of people say it’s rude.

2. Texting during a movie at a theater, 87%.

3. Texting while you’re out to dinner with other people, 76%.

4. Just replying to a text with a lowercase “k,” 65%.

5. Just sending a one-word response, 33%.

6. Intentionally waiting to respond to a text, 31%.

7. Texting while you walk, 26%.

8. Texting someone who’s in the room, 14%.

9. Using a lot of emojis, 11%.

10. Texting long paragraphs, 7%.

Click Here to see more.