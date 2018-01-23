Photo by: Dreamstime

We already know that waiting to have kids comes with its fair share of perks.

Aside from getting to enjoy your pre-pregnancy bod for a while longer, there are also some scientifically proven benefits, such as memory loss prevention and a longer lifespan.

Now there’s another reason that further solidifies why delaying pregnancy is the way to go.

Moms, specifically those in their 30s, are more likely to give birth to intelligent children than those who have kids at a younger age.

The study states that 30-something moms are able to provide their tots with more resources and attention because they are already settled in their jobs.

Did you have a child in your 30’s? If so, do you agree with this research?

