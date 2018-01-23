Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
56% of Americans will still stop to pick up a penny. Would you?

According to a new survey, 56% of Americans say they’ll stop to pick up a penny if they see one on the street.

And it doesn’t even matter how much money you make. People who make over $80,000-a-year are just a tiny bit less likely to stop for a penny than people who make less than $40,000.

11% of people say they’ll only stop for a nickel . . . 6% for a dime . . . 14% for a quarter . . . and 6% won’t stop to pick up ANY coin in the street.

