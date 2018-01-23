(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Neil Diamond announced that he’s retiring from touring after recently being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Neil Diamond will turn 77 TOMORROW, and last April, he launched a massive 50th anniversary tour, which included more than 50 shows in North America and Europe. On top of that, he only took a month off between the two legs.

He was supposed to travel to Australia to begin the third leg in March, but those concerts have been canceled due to his recent diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease.

Neil put out this statement, quote, “It’s with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement. I plan to remain active in writing, recording, and other projects for a long time to come. My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world… This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Neil will get a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys on Sunday. He also rang in the New Year by leading a massive sing-along of “Sweet Caroline” in Times Square. It’s unclear when he was diagnosed.

