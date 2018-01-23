A television adaptation of the beloved Mighty Ducks film franchise is in the works at ABC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood recently put the series in development after being approached by original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner. Brill will pen the script for the pilot episode. Emilio Estevez, who starred in the films, is not currently attached.

The Mighty Ducks was released in 1992 and starred Estevez as Gordon Bombay, a Minneapolis attorney who winds up coaching a pee-wee hockey team as community service after a drunk-driving arrest.

Click here to read more.