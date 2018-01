Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Andy Richter and his wife have a 17-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter and over the years, he’s shared some amusing anecdotes about parenting on Twitter.

The Huffington Post spent time digging through all his Tweets to recover the best ones. Here are a few highlights:

Pretty sure that my deathbed scenario will just be me & my kids taking turns telling each other to get off our phones — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 21, 2017

Daughter: "In that Xmas song where they say 'mom & dad can hardly wait for school to start again,' do you ever feel that way?"

Me: "Yes." — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) December 12, 2016

I think my children have wasted 85% of all their lifetime beverages — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 17, 2014

Nice thing about living w kids: if you need quick sip of something to take a pill or whatever, always a warm half-drunk bev within 2 steps — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 10, 2015

Playing team sports is a great way for kids to experience getting yelled at outside of the home — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 10, 2015