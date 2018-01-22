Oreo’s new Peeps flavor uses chocolate cookies with purple cream.

Last year, Oreos rolled out their first mash-up with PEEPS for Easter. Then went with the golden vanilla Oreo cookies and a PINK cream that was flavored like Peeps.

Well, they decided to switch things up this year, and I’m really not sure if these look more or less appetizing.

The Peeps-flavored Oreos this year use CHOCOLATE cookies and purple Peeps cream.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

They’re available right now at CVS if you want them.

Click Here to see more.