Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone reveal in a new joint interview for W Magazine that before they became BFFs, they were both bothered by a pseudo-stalker they called “John the Orchestra Guy.” “He wasn’t really a stalker. He must have worked at a studio or something, because he had a lot of people’s numbers,” explains Stone. “He would text us both and say things like, ‘I’m running late on my way to the soundstage. Can you warm up the orchestra for me? Text me back and let me know you got this.'” Because she and J-Law texted for a year before actually meeting, Stone wondered on her way to their first get-together if the whole thing was a scam. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, what if it’s John the Orchestra Guy?'” says Stone. “So Jen calls me and says, ‘I just want to make sure you’re not John the Orchestra Guy.’ I wasn’t. And we met. It’s our adorable love story.”