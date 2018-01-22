Photo by: Getty Images

A Tinder user who accidentally swiped left on a woman he wanted to match with wound up tracking her down by emailing everyone with the same first name as her at the school she attends. “Hello all Claudia’s of Missouri State…My name is Hayden and I made a rookie mistake on Tinder,” the guy recently emailed to numerous Claudias. “I accidentally swiped left on a Claudia’s profile (left is bad)…I meant to swipe right.”

Hayden then described what he remembered about Claudia’s profile in detail before asking, “If this is your profile that I described, please message me back with ‘right’ or ‘left’ just so I know if you’re interested or not.”

The real Claudia ultimately got the message and went viral this weekend after tweeting, “THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER.”

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

She later tweeted that she’s on “cloud 10” over all the attention.

To say people were emotionally invested in where the relationship would go is even better:

we need answers. did you message him left of right? did you get doughnuts? are you in love??? would he rather have one of your friends? answers claudia answers!!! — devon chrisman (@dchrizzle_) January 21, 2018

Waiting to see if she swiped left or right like pic.twitter.com/4XGUyMp5q3 — Tristan Hulse (@THulse1706) January 22, 2018

No one else finds this creepy? Girl ruuuuuun — Coconut Peach Frost (@peachfrostpunch) January 22, 2018