A Tinder user who accidentally swiped left on a woman he wanted to match with wound up tracking her down by emailing everyone with the same first name as her at the school she attends. “Hello all Claudia’s of Missouri State…My name is Hayden and I made a rookie mistake on Tinder,” the guy recently emailed to numerous Claudias. “I accidentally swiped left on a Claudia’s profile (left is bad)…I meant to swipe right.”
Hayden then described what he remembered about Claudia’s profile in detail before asking, “If this is your profile that I described, please message me back with ‘right’ or ‘left’ just so I know if you’re interested or not.”
The real Claudia ultimately got the message and went viral this weekend after tweeting, “THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER.”
She later tweeted that she’s on “cloud 10” over all the attention.
To say people were emotionally invested in where the relationship would go is even better: