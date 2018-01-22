Photo: Mark Surridge

Ed Sheeran revealed on Instagram over the weekend that he is engaged his longtime girlfriend (and high school crush) Cherry Seaborn. “Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” he captioned a photo of the pair.

The 26-year-old singer also tells The Daily Star that he wants to quit music once he becomes a father. “My ambition is going to go to zero as soon as I have kids. ‘I am going to be like, ‘I do not really care anymore as I have another life to take care of,” he explains. “It is totally understandable because you have children and your ambition shifts to be like, ‘I want to be a good father.'” Sheeran adds, “To be honest my ambition is dwindling a little bit because I have achieved far more than I thought I ever would.”