Amazon announced on Friday that it has increased the price of its Amazon Prime membership–but just for those customers who opt to pay for it every month.

While yearly membership will stay at $99 (or $49 for students), monthly membership will increase from $10.99 to $12.99 a month. That’s an overall increase of $24 for a grand total of $156 per year. (Monthly student pricing will go up from $5.49 to $6.49 a month.)

In other words, Amazon really wants you to just bite the bullet and spring for the yearly membership already.

