This morning, I spoke with Tania Beasley-Jolly and Reuben Reuel. They are with the Saint Louis Fashion Fund (SLFF).

The SLFF mission is to support emerging fashion designers and to bring the business of fashion back to the downtown St. Louis Garment District.

Less than a year ago, Saint Louis Fashion Fund’s Incubator, which is the SLFF’s signature project, opened in the heart of the historic Garment District at 1533 Washington Avenue. Six emerging designers from New York, Chicago, Dallas and Saint Louis moved into the Incubator and began designing, selling and building their businesses. Since then, SLFF has made tremendous strides toward recreating a fashion powerhouse in downtown Saint Louis and generating a palpable fashion “buzz.”