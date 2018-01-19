Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Courtesy: Scottrade Center

Win: A family 4-pack of ticket vouchers to Disney On Ice Presents: Reach for the Stars

Contest Ends: Sunday, January 21, 2018

Listen to the Y98 all weekend and call in for your chance to win a family 4-pack of ticket vouchers to Disney On Ice Presents: Reach for the Stars coming to the Scottrade Center February 1-4.

Mickey and pals present a talent extravangza at Disney On Ice! Sing along with Anna, Elsa and Olaf. Sebastian and his band introduce Ariel. Rapunzel and Flynn visit a chorus of harmless hooligans. Belle opens her heart and the enchanted castle staff take center stage for a dazzling spectacle. You never know what feats your family will discover!

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Sunday, January 21, 2018 Read the official contest rules. 

