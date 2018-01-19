(Photo by Mezzabarba/Marka/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

How much would some famous TV families actually make today?

Vulture.com took a look at 17 sitcom families, and guessed how much they might make in TODAY’s dollars, using the salary averages at sites like Glassdoor.com.

Here’s the list of their first 10 families, along with highlights from Vulture’s breakdown:

1. “The Brady Bunch”. These days, a California architect with 10 to 14 years of experience can make around $90,000 . . . and if you add in Mrs. Brady’s occasional freelance checks, you’ll get a family income just shy of six figures.

2. “The Cosby Show”. The original plan for was for the Huxtables to be a blue-collar family. That didn’t end up happening. As an obstetrician in private practice in New York City, Cliff could expect to pull in about $250,000 a year, and Claire, a partner at her law firm, would make at least that much.

3. “All in the Family”. The kind of lifelong union job that Archie Bunker had is becoming a thing of the past. Today, a loading-dock foreman can make around $50,000 a year, while Edith adds around $12 an hour as a part-time caretaker.

4. “The Jeffersons”. These days, the owner of a dry-cleaning business can expect to take in around $30,000 per cleaner, so George Jefferson’s chain of seven would net him more than $200,000 a year.

5. “Everybody Loves Raymond”. Ray’s character was a sports reporter at a REAL newspaper, called “Newsday”. The job pays $90,000 a year.

6. “Roseanne”. Dan and Roseanne bounced around a variety of different jobs. During Season One, Roseanne worked on the assembly line at a plastics company, a job that would pay around $18 an hour today if it still existed.

She later quit and landed a waitressing gig, which pays $2 an hour plus tips. She eventually opened a restaurant . . . but profit margins in the restaurant industry are razor-thin. Meanwhile, Dan spent most of the show as a freelancer contractor, which would earn him roughly $50,000 a year.

7. “Leave It to Beaver”. Nobody knows what Ward Cleaver actually did for a living. They once said that he worked for a trust company, and at one point his co-worker complained that he has a corner office. It’s not a lot to go on, but it indicates that he’d make something in the low six-figure range today.

8. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. Uncle Phil started the show as a law-firm partner, making at least in the mid-six figures and possibly in the millions, depending on how senior a partner he was. Aunt Viv is a professor at UCLA, which pays somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000.

9. “Married . . . with Children”. We actually know how much Al Bundy made in his job as a woman’s shoe salesman: $12,000 a year, which comes out to $20,000 in 2018 money . . . though depending on commissions he could wind up taking home close to $40,000. Peggy never held a job for long.

10. “7th Heaven”. It’s kind of hard to say how much a minister can make at a church like the one the Camdens had . . . maybe between $25,000 to $75,000 a year. And it’d be hard to raise seven children in Southern California on that.

Click Here to see more.