Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:definitive, family, Morning Show, most, shows, tv, Y98 Morning Show
(Photo by Alan Hess/Fox/PictureGroup)

Are these really the MOST definitive family TV shows?

Vulture.com ranked “The 50 Most Definitive Family TV Shows”. Here are their Top 10…

10. Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 2007–present

9. Transparent, 2014–present

8. Roots, 1977

7. Six Feet Under, 2001–2005

6. The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, 1952–1966

5. Married…With Children, 1986–1997

4. The Cosby Show, 1984–1992

3. Roseanne, 1988–1997

2. All in the Family, 1971–1979

1. The Simpsons, 1989–present

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live