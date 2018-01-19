Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
(Photo by Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

First graders in Jacksonville think the Jaguars can beat the Patriots if they follow these simple guidelines.

The Jacksonville Jaguars really aren’t expected to beat the Patriots for the AFC Championship this weekend. But a first grade class in Jacksonville put together a book of secret tips, notes, and words of encouragement to help them out.

