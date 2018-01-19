(Photo by Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports)

First graders in Jacksonville think the Jaguars can beat the Patriots if they follow these simple guidelines.

The Jacksonville Jaguars really aren’t expected to beat the Patriots for the AFC Championship this weekend. But a first grade class in Jacksonville put together a book of secret tips, notes, and words of encouragement to help them out.

So some first graders from a Jacksonville school have some advice for the Jaguars on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/SWDOXIaWpq — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 18, 2018

Advice for @jaguars on how to beat the Patriots, from @BollesSchool first graders: “Don’t be nervous.” “Eat lots of chicken” “Sack Tom Brady” & “Run fast and have fun”. Letters will be delivered to team tomorrow by fmr. Jag Jeff Lageman. #DTWD @ActionNewsJax #JagsvsPats pic.twitter.com/tRSytQnVqM — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) January 18, 2018

