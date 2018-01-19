Freeform announced on Thursday that it’s rebooting the ’90s series Party of Five as an immigration drama.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a pilot is being written by the series’ original creators, which focuses on the five children in the Buendias family as they try to navigate life after their parents are deported back to their native Mexico.

The original FOX drama ran from 1994 to 2000 and followed the Salinger family’s five siblings after their parents were killed in a drunk-driving accident. The series helped launch the acting careers of Neve Campbell, Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among others. It’s unclear if any of the original cast will make appearances on the new series.