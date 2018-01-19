Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West named their first daughter after a direction, so maybe it’s no surprise that they stuck with the geography theme when coming up with a name for their second daughter. On Friday, Kim revealed on her website that the couple has chosen to name their third child Chicago West.

The newborn arrived via surrogate–or maybe via a layover at O’Hare?–on Monday, joining older sister North and older brother Saint. While Kim didn’t offer any explanation for the name choice, Kanye was famously raised in the Windy City.

