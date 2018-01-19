Photo: USA Today

By Joe Hyer

Which song delivered the Best Pop Solo Performance of 2017? We’re about to find out as Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner.

The list of nominees for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards features some of our favorite stars.

Lady Gaga rocked her Super Bowl performance of the now GRAMMY nominated track, “Million Reasons.” Meanwhile, Kesha, Pink, and Kelly Clarkson each released a new album that produced several hit songs. Plus, Ed Sheeran is looking for his second win in this category (he won the award in 2016 for the song “Thinking Out Loud”).

Below, we explore each album that is up for a Best Pop Solo Performance GRAMMY:

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Love So Soft” is the lead single from Kelly Clarkson’s eighth studio album, Meaning of Life. The soulful track marked Clarkson’s first single 2015’s “Piece by Piece” was released. The track, which includes an appearance from Earth, Wind & Fire, reminds us of why we truly love the inaugural American Idol winner. Her vocal power shines throughout the track, which has quickly become one of our favorite releases in Clarkson’s vast music catalog.

“Praying – Kesha



2017 was a year of redemption for Kesha as she returned to the music scene by releasing her highly-anticipated third studio album, titled Rainbow. “Praying,” which was the album’s first single, has been praised for being one of the best songs of 2017 by many critics. Kesha says the track, which leaves fans in awe of her insane vocal abilities, sends a message that everyone can heal. “Praying” is a big departure from the sound of some of her biggest hits (like “TiK ToK”). The song “would be enough to induce goosebumps in even the harshest of cynics,” according to a review from Variety.

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” was the lead single off her Joanne album. The track, which was produced by Mark Ronson, BloodPop, and Gaga, walks a lyrical line of being hopeful but reflecting upon the difficulties of being in a tough relationship. The song’s simple background truly allows Gaga’s incredible vocals to shine through. The track’s popularity surged in early 2017 after Gaga’s performance during the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

“What About Us” – Pink

“What About Us” was the lead single from Pink’s seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma. It is described a “tender club ballad” by Rolling Stone. The magazine says the track “builds from a sparse ballad into an emotional dance floor anthem.” It is safe to say that “What About Us” reminded us why Pink is truly is a superstar, as she delivered this anthemic track.

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Shape Of You,” which was the lead single off Sheeran’s ÷ album (pronounced “divide”), went on to be the “best performing song of 2017,” according to the year-end Hot 100 chart from Billboard. While chart success is not a factor for this award, it’s worth noting that Sheeran’s “tropical pop tune” has remained on Billboard’s Hot 100 list for an ENTIRE year. Yeah, it is safe to say that this was hands down a favorite song for MANY of us in 2017.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.