Can STORE RECEIPTS actually make you sick?

Could store receipts be making you SICK? According to a new study, the thermal printers that stores use cause your receipts to be covered in chemicals that have been linked to hormone, metabolism, and fertility problems.

And, according to The Ecology Center, 90% of our exposure to those chemicals comes from receipts.

So what should you do? Obviously try NOT to handle receipts, but if you do, wash your hands before you eat. And if you work in a store where you’re touching receipts all day long, think about wearing gloves.

Click Here to see more.

