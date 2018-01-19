Happy National Popcorn Day! Here are America’s FAVORITE popcorn flavors.

Today is National Popcorn Day. And according to a recent survey, 92% of us enjoy popcorn, or at least don’t hate it. Here are the ten most popular popcorn flavors…

1. Classic butter and salt. 31% of people said it’s their favorite way to eat popcorn.

2. White cheddar, 16%.

3. Caramel corn, also 16%.

4. Kettle corn, 15%. Women were 30% more likely to say they liked it than men.

5. Regular cheddar, 11%. So if you combine that with white cheddar, it’s really 27%.

6. Garlic, 3%.

7. “Turtle” popcorn. That’s popcorn covered with chocolate, 3%.

8. Plain. Only 2% of people said they prefer popcorn with nothing on it.

9. Red velvet, 1%. A couple different brands sell a red velvet flavor. Apparently some people are big fans.

10. “Zebra” popcorn, 1%. It’s kind of like “turtle” popcorn, but has chocolate AND white chocolate drizzled on top.

