If I offend you with this statement, I’m sorry, but I stand by it … MOST of the couples formed on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are NOT ready to get married.

However, we’re sucked into the drama and romance of the whole thing, so ABC keeps going with new seasons of each show.

Now, Us magazine says ABC wants to do a “Mass ‘Bachelor’ wedding” and by a “MASS WEDDING,” they’re talking about three couples LOL!

They’re the last three couples from The Bachelorette: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, and Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, who are all still engaged, remarkably.

There’s a chance they could add a fourth if current “Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. asks one of the current contestants to marry him.

An insider says that there’s nothing set in place yet, it’s just an idea that they’re kicking around.

Side note – Other than these three couples, only FOUR of the other 31 couples from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are still together. They’re all married.