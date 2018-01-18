Doritos, Pepsi, Stella Artois, and M&M’s have released TEASERS for their Big Game commercials.

We’re still more than two weeks away from the Super Bowl, but companies are already trying to create some buzz over their commercials. Here’s the latest…

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are facing off in an ad that promotes Doritos’ new spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew’s clear Ice drink.

Cindy Crawford and her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber are doing a Pepsi commercial, which is a nod to the ‘Just One Look’ ad she did in 1992.

Matt Damon’s Water.org is teaming up with the beer Stella Artois for an ad campaign during the Big Game.

And M&M’s will have its first Super Bowl ad in three years.