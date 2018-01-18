Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Ads, Commercials, Morning Show, Super Bowl, Teasers, videos, Y98 Morning Show

Doritos, Pepsi, Stella Artois, and M&M’s have released TEASERS for their Big Game commercials.

We’re still more than two weeks away from the Super Bowl, but companies are already trying to create some buzz over their commercials. Here’s the latest…

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are facing off in an ad that promotes Doritos’ new spicy Blaze chips and Mountain Dew’s clear Ice drink.

Cindy Crawford and her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber are doing a Pepsi commercial, which is a nod to the ‘Just One Look’ ad she did in 1992.

Matt Damon’s Water.org is teaming up with the beer Stella Artois for an ad campaign during the Big Game.

And M&M’s will have its first Super Bowl ad in three years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live