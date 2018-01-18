(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Here are the odds of every “Game of Thrones” character sitting on the Iron Throne at the end of the series.

Bookies are actually taking bets on what character will end up sitting on the Iron Throne at the end of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”.

Here’s a quick breakdown on who you should bet on…

Jon Snow: 9/4

Daenerys Targaryen: 4/1

Cersei Lannister: 7/1

The Night King: 8/1

Tyrion Lannister: 10/1

Bran Stark: 12/1

Gendry: 12/1

Samwell Tarly: 12/1

Sansa Stark: 12/1

Arya Stark: 14/1

Euron Greyjoy: 20/1

Jaime Lannister: 25/1

Varys: 50/1

Theon Greyjoy: 66/1

