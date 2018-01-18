Trader Joe’s just released a list of their most popular products from last year.

Trader Joe’s just released a list of their most popular products from last year, and the big winner is frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken.

Here are some of their other hot items from 2017…

1. Top drink: Spiced Cider.

2. Top dessert: Hold the Cone Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones.

3. Top Christmas item: Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s.

4. Top snack: Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels.

5. Top to-go meal: Black Bean and Jack Cheese Burrito.

6. Top candy: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

7. Top cheese: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. The name alone sells it.

