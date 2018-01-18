For a weekly allowance, the average kid gets…

A new study found that the average kid between four and 14 years old gets $8-a-week in allowance. But that’s just the base salary. They also get paid extra for doing their chores, including…

1. Washing the car is worth an average of $4 extra.

2. Taking care of the yard, $4.

3. Cleaning their room, $2.

4. Laundry, $2.

5. Vacuuming, $1.50.

6. Taking out the garbage, $1.

7. Washing the dishes, $1.

The study also found the kids save about 37% of the money they make. Based on the $416 in just allowance at $8-a-week, that means they’re saving about $154 a year.

