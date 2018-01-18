Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
President Trump announced his “Fake News Awards'” winners yesterday.

Yesterday, President Trump announced the winners of his “Fake News Awards”. There were 11 in all. Here are the Top 5…

1. “New York Times” columnist Paul Krugman claimed on the day of President Trump’s historic, landslide victory that the economy would never recover.

2. ABC News’ Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral with false report.

3. CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

4. “Time” FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office.

5. “Washington Post” FALSELY reported the President’s massive sold-out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.

