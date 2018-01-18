Maroon 5 premiered the social media-friendly music video for their new single “Wait” on Wednesday. The visual compiles a series of short clips filmed by frontman Adam Levine on the Snapchat app, with cameos from his wife Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo and their dog. Like the cheeky album art for their latest album Red Pill Blues, the video finds the singer using a variety of Snapchat filters–including crazy eyes, wild animal features and floating hearts. “Wait” is the second single off Red Pill Blues, following “What Lovers Do” (featuring SZA). The band also recently announced the first leg of a new tour, which kicks off in May.