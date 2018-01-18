Over the holidays, I noticed A LOT of engagement announcements on social media and if I haven’t said it already, CONGRATULATIONS!

I’m definitely not a wedding planner, but I recently learned of some cool spots that could be considered “hidden gems” … for now :). One is right by my house and I drive by it at least two times a week. I found out from one of the teachers at Lu’s school (because she is getting married there!) the venue is Stone House of St. Charles. Looking at the pics online and from what I can see when I drive past it, this looks like an awesome place to get married! I also found out they are expanding and in the process of building “Sycamore Hall”, which allows for more options.

The owners, Ruth and Mike, are very proud of their location and Mike knows you will love it “because everything else will pale in comparison”.

Ruth said, “I think our place will be THE most unique venue in the state of Missouri! With our beautiful historic 200 year old stone house and the timber framed barn that the Mennonites of Lancaster County Pennsylvania built for us, Stone House of St Charles is a very charming location for your dream wedding.”

Click HERE for their website and on Facebook: @shofsc.

Another hidden gem is City Cottage, at 39th and Chouteau. Lance Hildebrand got married there and here’s why:

I’ve said it numerous times since the first time I set foot in the place — I would love to live there. That’s how nice the space is.

It really fit the New Orleans feel we were looking for. Cozy, intimate, and the bar area is just beautiful — the woodwork on the bar is gorgeous. There is an outside area, again very nice. It has a pizza oven — perfect for spring and autumn events. There’s even a small ceremony area, so you could (if your wedding guest list is not too huge) do everything there at City Cottage — ceremony and reception.

One of the guests at our wedding liked City Cottage so much, that she booked it last fall, for her 25th anniversary party.

City Cottage is operated by Catering St. Louis and let me tell you, their food is amazing.

Even though The Butterfly House has been around for a long time, people are surprised to learn you can get married there. Located at Faust Park in Chesterfield, The Butterfly House offers three outdoor ceremony sites and one indoor site. According to their website:

Among the garden, our sites include Monsanto Pavilion, Emerson Lakeside Terrace, and the Butterfly Garden Deck. Following your ceremony, all guests are given the opportunity to enter the Conservatory and experience our elegant butterflies. For smaller ceremonies, the Conservatory is the perfect indoor option.

Meaghan gives The Butterfly House 5 out of 5 stars:

My now husband and I did our ceremony in the conservatory. Our wedding was magical, and everything we could have hoped for. The conservatory wedding was absolutely perfect for our intimate wedding. The event staff was wonderfully professional, and helpful.

My web producer, Jamie had mentioned another gem across the river and they have wine too!

The Weingarten in Belleville, Illinois.

Just announced as an award winning recipient of Wedding Wire Couple’s Choice Award for 2018 the Weingarten in Belleville, Illinois is the picture perfect wedding destination.

“We love being a bride’s one-stop-shop from their morning preparations, through the ‘I do’s,’ and up until the last dance of the night! In 2018, we are placing an emphasis on some of the smaller details that can add a magical touch and make the day perfect. Part of this includes a Bridal Suite re-model, providing a comforting and spacious layout to ease pre-wedding flutters, with vanities for hair & make-up, and unique touches perfect for elegant photo opportunities.”

Here are a few more testimonials from brides that spent their big day at the Weingarten:

Lastly, a co-worker of ours mentioned that her brother had his wedding at the Larimore House Plantation, and just from the pictures I fell in love with it.

The Larimore House Plantation, is a Victorian Estate developed before the Civil War and now a Historic Landmark and absolute favorite wedding venue in St. Louis, Missouri. Its recent restoration was designed with all the needs of today’s brides in mind who wish for that ‘perfect’ all-inclusive venue!

Click here for more information on this venue.