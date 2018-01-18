Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Here are the top DEAL BREAKERS on a date.

A new study found the top 10 deal breakers that are most likely to immediately end a date…

1. Saying something racist or intolerant.

2. Being inconsiderate or rude.

3. Bad hygiene.

4. Saying something sexist.

5. Making it clear you’re not over your ex.

6. Being closed-minded.

7. Doing drugs.

8. Having bad manners.

9. Being ignorant.

10. Being flaky or showing up late.

The survey also found the top three things that AREN’T deal breakers: Being good looking . . . being rich . . . or being a little bit shy or quiet.

