Here are the top DEAL BREAKERS on a date.
A new study found the top 10 deal breakers that are most likely to immediately end a date…
1. Saying something racist or intolerant.
2. Being inconsiderate or rude.
3. Bad hygiene.
4. Saying something sexist.
5. Making it clear you’re not over your ex.
6. Being closed-minded.
7. Doing drugs.
8. Having bad manners.
9. Being ignorant.
10. Being flaky or showing up late.
The survey also found the top three things that AREN’T deal breakers: Being good looking . . . being rich . . . or being a little bit shy or quiet.
Click Here to see more.