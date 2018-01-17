A list of the ‘Strangest Movie Translations in Japanese’ includes…

When American movies go to other countries, they usually change the titles. And when the foreign titles get re-translated to English, the results can be . . . well . . . interesting. There’s a video on YouTube of the ’21 Strangest Movie Translations in Japanese’ that proves it.

Here are a few highlights, in no particular order:

1. Adam Sandler’s “Anger Management” was re-branded “New York Style Happy Therapy”.

2. “Being John Malkovich” was re-titled “Malkovich’s Hole”. (???)

3. “American Pie: The Reunion” was changed to “American Pie Pie Pie”.

4. “Life of Pi” was lengthened, in an attempt to drum up interest, to “Life of Pi: 227 Days Adrift with a Tiger”.

5. “Despicable Me” was re-titled “Phantom Thief Gru and the Moon Theft”.

6. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” was changed to “SpongeBob: Everyone in the Sea Saves the World”.

7. Jaden Smith’s “Karate Kid” reboot was called “Best Kid”, for some reason.

8. “The Evil Dead” was changed to “The Ghost’s Intestines”.

9. “Army of Darkness” was rebranded “Captain Supermarket”.

10. The Justin Timberlake movie “Friends with Benefits” is called “Stay Friends”, which is probably good advice in those situations.

(There’s some UNCENSORED PROFANITY in the video.)