(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Joffrey from “Game of Thrones” topped a list of the ‘Brattiest Teens in TV History.’

Vulture.com has a list of the ‘Brattiest Teens in TV History,’ and somehow there’s only nine entries on the list…

1. Joffrey Baratheon, “Game of Thrones”

2. Julie Taylor, “Friday Night Lights”

3. Jenny and Dan Humphrey, “Gossip Girl”

4. Carl Grimes, “The Walking Dead”

5. Dawson Leery, “Dawson’s Creek”

6. Maddie Conrad, “Nashville”

7. Dana Brody, “Homeland”

8. Dawn Summers, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

9. Meadow and A.J. Soprano, “The Sopranos”

Click Here to see more.