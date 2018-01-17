Target Is Replacing Mossimo With a Size Inclusive Brand

Photo by: Dreamstime

Just about every fashion lover freaked out when they heard that some of Target’s staple brands were getting the boot back in 2017.

The blow was softened when the brand announced three size-inclusive and stylish brands, and now they’re announcing one more to get you excited.

According to Star Tribune, Target’s latest brand, Universal Thread is replacing Mossimo. The denim brand is almost here — and you’ll want to get your wallets ready.

Universal Thread’s is a size-inclusive denim-focused brand featuring bags, shoes, tops, and, well, denim in sizes 00 to 26W.

According to Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, the line was created after women said that they hated buying denim, oddly enough. Target reached out to 1,000 women and found — shocker — that they hate trying to find the right jeans. So the brand is hoping to change that.

“What we heard from nearly all of them was that they dreaded shopping for new jeans,” Tritton says in a press release. “Whether the rise was too long or the inseam was too short or the pair of jeans they wanted didn’t come in their size—finding the perfect fit for their body type was just too challenging.”

Universal Thread will be available to shop in-store and online on Feb. 4.

Click here to read more.