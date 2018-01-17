Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Adam Levine, Maroon 5
Photo: Guy Aroch

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has Snapchat to thank for the band’s new music video.

Related: Maroon 5 Busk in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

The band’s new clip for “Wait” features the singer and The Voice coach performing the song through a seemingly endless variety of Snapchat filters in a range of locations.

No filter is left unturned as Levine is seen with rabbit ears, rocking giant glasses, and sporting a dog face. The singer’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, also makes a brief cameo in the clip.

Watch Levine go wild with the filters in Maroon 5’s new “Wait” video below.

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live