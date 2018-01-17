Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Jill Devine
Gateway Pet Guardian’s (GPG) 5th annual Les Boondoggle Ball takes place on Friday, February 2 at the Delmar Hall in the Loop.  Stone in Love (Journey Cover Band) will be playing all night.  This event is SO MUCH FUN!

Tickets are $35 each ($40 at the door).  You can purchase 8+ tickets for $30 each.  In addition, there are tickets at the shelter (5321 Manchester Ave.) to avoid Ticketmaster fees.  Each ticket includes AB beer, wine and hurricanes (while supplies last).  It also includes complimentary valet!

During the event, you will learn more about GPG’s mission and the Second Chance Fund, which is the fund that helps pay for their high medical need rescues.

 

gpg Event: 5th Annual Les Boondoggle Ball

Credit: Jamie Case

 

