Your phone might be the most expensive thing you carry around. But according to a recent survey, 22% of us have gotten angry and HURLED our phone across the room before. Here are six more stats about our cell phone habits…

1. Have you ever cracked the screen on your phone? 62% of us have. 38% said their screen has always remained intact.

2. Do you ever use your phone on the toilet? 94% said yes, including 79% who said they ALWAYS do. Only 6% said they’ve never used their phone in the bathroom.

3. Have you ever dropped it IN the toilet, and had to fish it out? 23% of us have. Wow, that’s gross.

4. Do you sleep with your phone in the bedroom? 92% of us do, including 9% who put it under their pillow. Only 8% said they don’t keep their phone in the room with them.

5. How many chargers do you have? 30% said just one . . . 37% said two . . . 20% said three . . . and 13% said four or more.

6. How many apps do you have on your phone . . . is it more than 30? 64% said no, they have less than 30. 36% said yes, they have more than 30 apps. That includes 8% who said they have WAY more than 30.

