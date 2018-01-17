Do you consider yourself a “cat person” or “dog person”?

A new survey looking into the similarities and differences between dog and cat owners just revealed…

– Cat owners fancy themselves as more creative.

– Dog owners own more on average.

– Cat owners enjoy reading writing, and gardening.

– Dog owners enjoy sports, travel, and dancing.

– Cat owners are more likely to take in a documentary and show a higher preference for musicals and indie films.

– Dog owners are bigger fans of horror and action, but also indulge their romantic side a little more, scoring higher for both romcoms and romance movies.

