Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898
Filed Under:Cat, dog, Morning Show, People, versus, vs., Y98 Morning Show

Do you consider yourself a “cat person” or “dog person”?

A new survey looking into the similarities and differences between dog and cat owners just revealed…

– Cat owners fancy themselves as more creative.

– Dog owners own more on average.

– Cat owners enjoy reading writing, and gardening.

– Dog owners enjoy sports, travel, and dancing.

– Cat owners are more likely to take in a documentary and show a higher preference for musicals and indie films.

– Dog owners are bigger fans of horror and action, but also indulge their romantic side a little more, scoring higher for both romcoms and romance movies.

Click Here to see more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live