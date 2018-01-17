Credit: mjt/AdMedia

AJ McLean missed out on prom as a teen because he was busy touring the world with the Backstreet Boys. Hence, for his 40th birthday over the weekend, McLean’s wife Rochelle threw him a prom-themed party.

The soiree in Los Angeles was attended by McLean’s bandmates Nick Carter and Brian Littrell, ‘N Sync’s Lance Bass, 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timons, and O-Town’s Erik Michael-Estrada. The guests ate burgers, posed for prom photos and danced to ’90s hits like Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” McLean later took to Instagram to call the evening “the most memorable and unforgettable birthday party I’ve ever had in my life.”

Happy Birthday @aj_mclean #funtimes #dead7reunion A post shared by jefftimmons (@jefftimmons) on Jan 14, 2018 at 7:58am PST

Click here to read more about his growing family!