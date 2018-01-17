AJ McLean missed out on prom as a teen because he was busy touring the world with the Backstreet Boys. Hence, for his 40th birthday over the weekend, McLean’s wife Rochelle threw him a prom-themed party.
The soiree in Los Angeles was attended by McLean’s bandmates Nick Carter and Brian Littrell, ‘N Sync’s Lance Bass, 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timons, and O-Town’s Erik Michael-Estrada. The guests ate burgers, posed for prom photos and danced to ’90s hits like Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” McLean later took to Instagram to call the evening “the most memorable and unforgettable birthday party I’ve ever had in my life.”
Words cannot even explain how much I love this woman. What you do for me daily is already a blessing. An amazing wife and my best friend. An amazing mother to two beautiful kids. But what you did for me last night will go down in history as the most memorable and unforgettable bday party I’ve ever had in my life. Knowing I never had a prom and than bringing me back in time to give me that experience was simply amazing. Gathering all my closest friends and family under one roof to celebrate with me was so sick. All the hard work that you put into this and the time showed down to the last detail ! I love you my prom queen! Your my favorite person in the world and you really out did yourself with this one. Here’s to many more and a lifetime with you baby. Thank you @rochelle_deanna for giving me the best prom ever. #bestpartyever #bestwifeyever #promkingandqueen #ilovetheshitoutofyou