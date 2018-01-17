A list of songs that turn 20 in 2018 includes…
Here’s a list of 20 songs that turn 20 in 2018…
1. “(Hit Me Baby) One More Time”, Britney Spears
2. “Believe”, Cher
3. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, The Backstreet Boys
4. “Angel”, Sarah McLachlan
5. “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith
6. “One Week”, Barenaked Ladies
7. “The Way”, Fastball
8. “Iris”, The Goo Goo Dolls
9. “Closing Time”, Semisonic
10. “Back That Azz Up”, Juvenile
11. “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”, Will Smith
12. “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)”, Jay-Z
13. “Rosa Parks”, Outkast
14. “You’re Still the One”, Shania Twain
15. “The Boy is Mine”, Brandy and Monica
16. “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)”, The Offspring
17. “Freak on a Leash”, Korn
18. “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, Lauryn Hill
19. “Make ‘Em Say Uhh”, Master P
20. “Bawitdaba”, Kid Rock
