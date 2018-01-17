(PHOTO BY PATRICK SCHNEIDER/CHARLOTTE OBSERER)

Here’s a list of 20 songs that turn 20 in 2018…

1. “(Hit Me Baby) One More Time”, Britney Spears

2. “Believe”, Cher

3. “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, The Backstreet Boys

4. “Angel”, Sarah McLachlan

5. “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing”, Aerosmith

6. “One Week”, Barenaked Ladies

7. “The Way”, Fastball

8. “Iris”, The Goo Goo Dolls

9. “Closing Time”, Semisonic

10. “Back That Azz Up”, Juvenile

11. “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”, Will Smith

12. “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)”, Jay-Z

13. “Rosa Parks”, Outkast

14. “You’re Still the One”, Shania Twain

15. “The Boy is Mine”, Brandy and Monica

16. “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)”, The Offspring

17. “Freak on a Leash”, Korn

18. “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, Lauryn Hill

19. “Make ‘Em Say Uhh”, Master P

20. “Bawitdaba”, Kid Rock

