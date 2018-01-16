(Photo by Harry E. Walker/MCT/Sipa USA)

Here are just a few TV events to get excited for this year.

MSN.com has a slideshow of “40 Major TV Events to get Excited for in 2018”. Here are just a few highlights…

– “Black Lightning” which starts TONIGHT on the CW

– “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” which starts TOMORROW night on FX

– “Scandal” returns Thursday evening to ABC for its FINAL episodes.

– “Fixer Upper” has it’s SERIESS FINALE on January 21st.

– “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” hits Netflix in February.

– The Winter Olympics airs on NBC February 9th – 25th.

– “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G” which airs on USA on February 27th.

– “American Idol” returns to TV, but on ABC, March 11th.

– “Roseanne” returns to ABC on March 27th.

– “Jesus Christ Superstar: LIVE!” April 1st on NBC.

– The Royal Wedding May 19th

Click Here to see more.