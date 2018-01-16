Here are some of the unhealthiest foods to hit store shelves and menus this year.

If you are trying to lose weigh for your New Year’s resolution, then this list might help you A LOT. It’s a list of the UNHEALTHIEST foods that you can buy in 2018. Here are the top 10…

1. Hershey’s Gold Bar

2. Totino’s Macaroni & Cheese With Bacon Pizza Rolls

3. Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

4. Cracker Barrel Cheddar Havarti Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

5. Snyder’s Wholey Cheese Crispy Baked Crackers Mild Cheddar

6. Pepsi Salted Caramel

7. Sour Patch Kids Tropical

8. Noosa Mates Coconut Almond Chocolate

9. Doritos Crunch Nuts Nacho Cheese

10. Snickers Crisper

